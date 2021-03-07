RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after acquiring an additional 319,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.35. 5,957,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,316. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $131.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

