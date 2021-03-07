RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,863 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB remained flat at $$109.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,707. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.