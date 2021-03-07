RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $57.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $57,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 925,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

