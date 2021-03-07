RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $340.43. 1,451,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.