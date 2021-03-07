Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 28th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

RIO opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

