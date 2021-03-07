Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $25.98 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,542,000 after buying an additional 105,395 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,102,000 after acquiring an additional 767,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,617,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

