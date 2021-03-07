Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of WEC Energy Group worth $59,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

