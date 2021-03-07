Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of The Clorox worth $53,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 1,168.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

NYSE CLX opened at $184.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.90. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

