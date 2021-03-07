Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 571,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $62,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 191,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

