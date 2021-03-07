Rhumbline Advisers Has $68.08 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $68,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,060.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,182.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,096.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

