Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $64,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $299.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $302.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.