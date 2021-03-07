Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $172.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

