Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Linde by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 49,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 143,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

LIN stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

