Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

RDFN opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

