Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,566,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,087 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

