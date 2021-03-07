Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $45.50 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

