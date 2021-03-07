Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Revance Therapeutics worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 532.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 36,263 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

RVNC stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

