REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.55 Million

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $524.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.90 million and the highest is $536.20 million. REV Group reported sales of $532.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

REVG stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 302,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,727. The stock has a market cap of $854.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

