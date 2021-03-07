Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.28

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 7350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
Several research firms recently commented on RPAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.
The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,428,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
