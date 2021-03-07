Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.28

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 7350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,428,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.