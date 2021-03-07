Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $348.78

Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.78 ($4.56) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.18). Restore plc (RST.L) shares last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.47), with a volume of 180,766 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 348.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £430.36 million and a PE ratio of 190.28.

About Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

