Research Analysts Set Expectations for BioCardia, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCardia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year.

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.98. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

