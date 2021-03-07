Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

AEO opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

