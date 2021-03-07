Request (REQ) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $83.19 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00790733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

