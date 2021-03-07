Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $35.31. 723,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,701,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,885 shares of company stock worth $31,121,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,681,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 164,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

