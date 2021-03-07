Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repay in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Repay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RPAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth $2,527,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Repay by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Repay by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

