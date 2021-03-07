renBTC Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $50,636.93 or 0.99145216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $818.96 million and $164.00 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.94 or 0.00465874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00076125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.87 or 0.00457900 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 16,173 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.