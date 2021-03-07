Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 446,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $105,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in DexCom by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DexCom by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in DexCom by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $364.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total transaction of $177,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

