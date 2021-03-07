Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 8,400,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 611.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $85,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 16,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 52,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.