Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255,753 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $97,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

NYSE:ETR opened at $89.13 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.