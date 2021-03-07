Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 28th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,694 shares of company stock valued at $92,008. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,168. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $398.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

