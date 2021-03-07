Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

RF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,265,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after acquiring an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

