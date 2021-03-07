Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce sales of $256.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.14 million to $260.11 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $283.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 213.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

