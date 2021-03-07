Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

NYSE:MCK opened at $175.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

