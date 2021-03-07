Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 71,319 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 71,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 5,737.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,013,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 995,744 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $10.56 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

