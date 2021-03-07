Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $122.83 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

