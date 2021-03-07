ReddCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $115.22 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,653.23 or 0.99834442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.91 or 0.00976988 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.22 or 0.00422678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00311652 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00079914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005915 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

