Raymond James Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$0.25 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 55.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

