Raymond James Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$8.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.35.

MEG stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

