Raymond James Boosts Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target to $16.00

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVTZF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.