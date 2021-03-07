Raymond James Boosts Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $115.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $712,907.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $89,891.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,111 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

