Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 35.0% during the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 122.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

