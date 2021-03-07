RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 5.7%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.91. 170,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 141,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

