Randstad (RANJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9804 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

RANJY opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

