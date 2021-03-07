RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading Down 6.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.50. 1,264,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 856,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RADA. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

