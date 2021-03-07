Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Earnings Results

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $196.69 million during the quarter. Qutoutiao updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth $55,000.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.
