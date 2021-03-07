Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Earnings Results

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $196.69 million during the quarter. Qutoutiao updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

