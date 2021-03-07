QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $6.32. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 158 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

