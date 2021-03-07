Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,183 shares of company stock worth $4,017,814. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 664.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

