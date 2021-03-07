QS Investors LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE OGE opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

