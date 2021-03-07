QS Investors LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,689 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

