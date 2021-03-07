Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Up 56.7% in February

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $223,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Qorvo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

Qorvo stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.61. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

